If You Believe Someone Is Attracted To You, Keep An Eye Out For These Signs

Actions speak louder than words when you’re trying to get to know someone, but body language is the most noticeable of all. It functions as an intermediary to someone’s innermost thoughts and can certainly tell you what an individual is probably thinking. People are often not open about their thoughts and feelings, particularly when it comes to romantic feelings. Therefore, observing the body language of the person you are attracted to can help you determine whether they feel the same way about you.

Fortunately, there are numerous cues and body language patterns you should watch out for if you want to determine someone’s level of interest.

They appear more nervous in your presence:

Amelia Prinn, a relationship specialist for HerWay.net, claims that someone attracted to you might exhibit several jittery behaviours, such as blushing whenever they are close to you and getting sweaty palms. These indicators of attraction point to a strong hormonal rush, which causes them to act more heavily.

They reduce the distance between you:

Follow a person’s behaviour as they get closer to you to determine if they are attracted to you. According to relationship expert PhD Jess O’Reilly, when you are attracted to someone, you might find yourself acting in unexpected ways, such as leaning in closer to them without even realising it. When someone allows you to get close to their personal space, it almost guarantees that they are attracted to you.

They give you a pleasant smile:

According to Kerry Lauders, a mental health officer, smiling is one of the most prevalent body language signals of emotional connection and attraction, and it’s usually simple to differentiate whether someone is smiling sincerely or not. Faking similes can be challenging because body language is such an instinctual form of communication.

They look at various features on your face:

Dr Kim Chronister, a psychologist from California, states that an individual’s level of attraction can be determined by the way they look at you. When someone’s eyes wander across your face, this is one of the most obvious signs that they are attracted to you.

A person who only views you as a friend will typically only make eye contact with you when you are speaking to them. If you’re interested in someone, you want to see them scan your entire face. So they will look at your eyes, lips, and hair and then back at your eyes and so on.

