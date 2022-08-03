If You Have Been Lacking Sleep These Hacks Might Come To Your Rescue

While a lot of people might not take it very seriously but sleep disorder is a matter of concern and should be identified and treated early. And while insomnia is a commonly known sleeping disorder there are other disorders too that one must keep in mind, like, sleep apnea and narcolepsy.

Sleeping disorder can be caused by a lot of things such as stress, anxiety and depression. It is true that there are a lot of therapies such as CPAP therapy that one can undergo if they have been sleep deprived for a while but we Indians thrive on home remedies.

And, guess what? This is a collection of home remedies from across the world.

Hot Foot Soak Method (China)

This is known to be a traditional custom in every Chinese household and its roots lie in old Chinese Medicine History. This will calm you down before you go to bed and all you need are a few basic items like a small bathtub (which could be of any material) and if you want to go a little extravagant then you can add essential oils, Epsom salt and fruit peels to the water.

Herbal Sleep Inducing Technique (India)

Ashwagandha is an important ayurvedic herb that Indians have been using for centuries to get rid of sleep-related issues. People in the country have been using it for centuries to lower stress levels, anxiety and other issues related to mental health. One can resort to this trick if they are especially suffering from insomnia.

Chamomile Tea (Russia-Europe)

A cup of chamomile tea will soothe your heart and calm your mind. One can add this to their regular pre-bedtime routine in order to get a good quality sleep.

Sauna Steam (Finland)

A sauna session in the evening will help relax your muscles and induce a good amount of sleep in you. Not just that, taking saunas can also be good for your health if you have been suffering from congestive heart failure or arthritis.

Valling (Sweden)

From kids to adults drinking calling before going to bed is a major hit in all Swedish families. What is Valling? It is a simple soothing warm porridge drink made with milk and oats. This drink is like a warm hug that you need especially if you have been distressed. Aaron Shah, a media student who has tried it out says, “It is a must if you want to sleep like a log."

While these tricks and tips might help you get the much-needed sleep, each person is different and if you continue suffering from sleep-related issues then it is highly advisable that you consult a doctor.

