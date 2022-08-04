If You’re Planning A Vacation, Explore These New, Super Fun Locations in Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar islands have a lot of untapped tourism potential. The archipelago is famous for its spotless beaches, vibrant local tribal culture, and delicious seafood, among a range of various other reasons to love the place. Adventure sports like scuba diving, parasailing, and underwater sea-walking make the islands the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. We bring you a list of places you can visit on the Andaman and Nicobar islands on your next vacation.

Jolly Buoy Neach

Going to Andaman and Nicobar and not having a view of corals can be considered no less than an opportunity wasted, which is why this tourist attraction offers visitors breathtaking coral views from glass bottom boats. You can also try snorkeling, and sunbathing in the white stretches of sand here.

Chidiya Tapu

A serene gem in South Andaman, this place has a biological park rich with local flora and fauna, and makes for a great picnic spot. Sunset view lovers are welcome to take beautiful photographs in the evening, and in general, the place offers a less crowded walk in the lap of nature.

Corbyn’s Cove

This one is for adventure lovers. If you seek an adrenaline rush while at Andaman and Nicobar, this is the place for you! Speed boating and jet skiing are some of the sports you can enjoy, after which you can visit the nearby restaurants on the islands. It is also in close proximity to the Snake Island, where you’ll find a myriad of species of snakes.

Limestone Caves

Nature’s miracles never fail to mesmerize us. The natural cave formations are a unique marvel because they are constantly evolving in structure over the years and limestone can be seen both upward from the floor and hanging down from the ceiling of the cave. You can reach the caves via a boat ride through the lush mangroves which will drop you to the mouth of the cave.

