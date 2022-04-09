Home » News » Lifestyle » Ileana D'Cruz Aces Summer Fashion with this Kaftan Featuring Flowy Cape

Ileana was spotted in a kaftan style maxi with attached holographic embroidered belt by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s Nirmooha fashion house

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: April 09, 2022, 23:06 IST

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz’s latest sartorial choice could be your fashion inspiration for this summer. Ileana was spotted in a kaftan style maxi with attached holographic embroidered belt by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s Nirmooha fashion house.

The actress’ kaftan dress came with a cape and a plunging neckline adding that element of glamour to her outfit. The chiffon kaftan had a fitted bust and waist giving a curvaceous silhouette to the garment. The kaftan retails at Rs29.4k and also features a similar V-shaped neck at the back. Ileana’s summer flowy dress also features a thigh-high slit and comes in a tranquil turquoise and sea-green print.

Ileana accessorised her look with a delicate layer of silver and diamond chains and necklace. The actress also wore a matching ring stack and an abstract metal bracelet. Ileana opted for a strappy stiletto pair to go with the dress. The actress kept her bob cut hair open and went for a natural make-up look.

Ileana’s summer fashion has always been on fleek. In an earlier Instagram post shared last month, the actress was spotted in all-white beach attire. Ileana wore a crochet white bikini top and a matching sheer white robe. The actress lounged in her comfy yet sexy beach attire and shared the picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Peace."

A black and white picture shared by Ileana, showed her flaunting another chic summer wear. The actress paired her bikini top with a black sheer dress. Ileana’s black dress made of flowy fabric also feature slits on the sides making it a breathable attire perfect for beach lounging time.

Are you inspired by Ileana’s latest summer fashion choice?

