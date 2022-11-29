Immunity Boosting Ayurvedic Herbs To Keep Winter Illnesses At Bay

People are more susceptible to colds and flu in the winter. Want these to be the best winters of your life? We suggest you work on boosting your immunity. Ayurveda might have the answers. The reason why people are more prone to ailments during winter is a result of aggravated Vata and Kapha doshas in the body which makes one’s immune system frail. Say no more. It’s time for you to keep the common cold and other respiratory issues at bay with immunity-boosting Ayurvedic herbs.

Giloy

Also known as Guduchi, this herb has many health benefits including improving digestion, controlling diabetes, reducing stress and anxiety, treating respiratory problems, and much more. Combine 15 to 30 ml of giloy juice with water, and drink it post your meals twice a day. It can also be taken in the form of juice after being boiled in water.

Amla

Vitamin C is excellent for boosting immunity and it so happens that amla contains an abundance of it. If you are looking for ways to reverse your hair loss then amla is what you need.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a potent Ayurvedic herb that has the potential of curing a number of illnesses. It is excellent for boosting immunity. You should avoid taking ashwagandha at night because the constituents of this herb stimulate the brain. Doing so may result in insomnia or struggle while sleeping at night.

Licorice

Licorice, also known as mulethi, has been used for centuries to improve digestion and boost immunity. In addition to keeping cold away, it has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in treating skin conditions. Mix the powdered mulethi root with honey and ghee before consuming.

