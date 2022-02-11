Immunity boosting medicine kits of Ayush Ministry to be sold online

Ayush Mantralay has played a significant role since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Three special kits were prepared by the Ayush Ministry to make people strong from within and increase their immunity. These will now be available online as well. Ayu Raksha, Bal Raksha and Swasthya Raksha kits prepared by Ayush and All India Institute of Ayurveda were being distributed for free till now.

However, these ayurvedic medicines will now be available to the common people through e-commerce platform Amazon. These kits are a combo pack of 4 - 5 ayurvedic medicines like Samshamani Vati, Anu Tela, Ayush Kwath and Chwanprash. A dedicated store front for Ayurvedic products has been recently launched on Amazon.in market place by Central Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a virtual event. This store front will enhance the visibility of unique Ayurvedic products of small businesses and startup brands like types of juices, skin care supplements, immunity boosters, oils etc.

This will make shopping easy because one can select products presented in special areas like pain relief, immunity boosters, blood purifiers, women health, weight control, mental wellbeing etc. During the launch of the new storefront on Amazon platform Minister Sonowal said that it is important to scientifically prepare Ayurvedic, Siddha and homeopathic medicines for Covid-19. It is equally important to establish a strong marketing network of these products so that it reaches the public.

Advertisement

He further added that Amazon has been instrumental in strengthening the supply chain by ensuring delivery of products through its e-commerce platform, be it Chawanprash, Ayush Kadha or Ayush-64. He also said that as a nation, in order to focus on making Ayusha part of our daily lives, we need to take the necessary steps to encourage small and large businesses and startups. This will be the next step in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.