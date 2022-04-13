Importance of Eating Right Food Combination

Food combination is very much essential for maintaining good health and staying fit. It helps us to avoid many chronic non-communicable diseases like heart problems and diabetes. It also helps in proper digestion and supports weight loss. Food combination advocates that different food items have some pH levels and therefore, some of them can not be consumed together as they might be harmful to you. Here are some guidelines for the right food combination which is good for our health.

1. Do not combine food with starch or sugar with those having protein or acid fruits.

2. Eat proteins, starch and fat in moderation.

3. Only eat whole, unprocessed grains (e.g. no white flour or refined sugar).

Recently, food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola shared a post about the importance of eating right combinations of food.

In the post, she said someday not feeling hungry is absolutely okay and is a very normal thing. But one should not eat too much and should eat the right combination of food. She also said that when we are speaking about eating, even if it is a small quantity of food, the quantity of each nutrient put on our plate matters.

She further explained with an example and stated that while eating idli, when one consumes just the idlis, they get hungry within an hour but when idlis are consumed with sambar and chutneys, it makes a person feel full for at least 3-4 hours.

she said that eating idlis is like having a large quantity of rice that is a carbohydrate, which will spike the insulin levels first and will make us hungry soon. So, we need to add some veggies, proteins, and good fats to help us stay fuller for along time.

Therefore, it is safe to say that choosing the right combination of food for the daily diet is very much essential for everyone to stay fit and healthy.

