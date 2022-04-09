Importance of Meditation and How to Do it? Tips for Beginners

Our mind is a complex thing and it seems that now and then, the mind needs to be controlled and silenced. This is done to shut negative or complicated thoughts away for some time. The more thoughts we have, the more we find ourselves preoccupied with them and worrying about situations that do not even exist. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to silence the mind for some part of the time in a day.

To shut the mind, one can try practising meditation. It is believed that there is no better way to tame and control the mind than meditation. Meditation allows us to have time for ourselves while shutting away all the thoughts and finding inner peace. However, many people fail to understand the concept of meditation. Unlike yoga and other physical exercises, the focus of meditation is not to attain the perfect posture or position, but it is to control your thoughts.

Many beginners who practice meditation, often find themselves looking for that perfect position to meditate. However, experts have often elaborated on the fact that what people do not understand is that meditating is more about the stillness of the mind rather than the stillness of the body. Many people have loud thoughts and these thoughts keep switching with every passing second, therefore, it becomes important to bring the mind back to one particular thought and make it stable on that thought for at least one full minute. The goal of meditation is to reach the stage of self-consciousness.

Here are some of the steps you can keep in mind while trying meditation the next time:

1. It is extremely important to understand what meditation is all about. Instead of focusing on positions, one must focus on finding the stillness of mind.

2. Avoid thinking while meditating. If you are thinking while meditating, then it cannot be counted as meditation. It is important to keep your thoughts away and switch off the mind for some time.

3. Find a suitable time and place for meditation. One doesn’t have to meditate on the floor, but they can do it from the comfort of their bed or sofa. All you need to do is to find something that works for you without making you uncomfortable.

