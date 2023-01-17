Importance Of Regular Eye Exams And How Often They Should Be Scheduled

As per recent studies, visual problems affecting people over the age of 50 accounts for more than 80% of blindness worldwide. Irrespective of age or overall health, it’s imperative for everyone to have routine eye examinations. A comprehensive eye exam will not only verify your prescription for glasses or contacts, but will also ascertain your eyes for prevalent ocular diseases, demonstrate if your eyes work together, and as a standard practice, it will further determine your general well-being.

Who should have their eyes tested?

Eye evaluations are an essential part of anyone’s health monitoring. “Grown-ups should have their eyes examined to make sure that their prescriptions are up to date and to detect warning indications of an eye condition. Annual checkups can play a vital role in a child’s healthy development as cognitive growth is inextricably linked to eyesight. Children quite often do not grumble about poor vision simply because they do not recognise what standard eyesight looks like," says Dr Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director, Eye-Q Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals. If your kid struggles in the classroom or has a reading or learning fault, book an appointment for an eye test to rule out an underlying visual cause.

What exactly does the eye doctor look for?

In addition to determining whether you suffer from nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism, an eye surgeon will inspect your eyes for conditions that could cause you to lose sight. “Amblyopia, for example, crops up when the eyes are misaligned or when one eye has a markedly varying prescription from the other. Amblyopia, if not addressed, can impair the visual growth of the impacted eye, leading to lasting sight problems. Similarly, many eye diseases, including glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, have no apparent signs in the initial stages," adds Dr Sharma. Your eye doctor will examine your eyes extensively for early warning symptoms of problems. Accurate diagnosis of eye diseases can help reduce your risk of permanent sight loss in majority of conditions.

What’s the distinction between a vision screening and a complete eye exam?

Vision screenings are general eye exams aimed at detecting people who are in danger of vision issues. Brief eye tests are executed by a health worker, paediatrician, or volunteer groups as part of screenings. “A vision screening can suggest the requirement for an eye test, but it is not a replacement for a comprehensive eye exam. A complete eye evaluation, on the other hand, is carried out by an eye specialist and includes a meticulous screening of all facets of the patient’s vision. Your examiner will then advise a treatment regimen for your specific necessities based on the findings of your test," explains Dr Sharma.

Treatment options may include eyewear or contact lenses, eye exercises, or surgical intervention. Medical care for eye conditions could simply also be a reminder to have your vision checked again in a certain time frame. Annual eye exams are therefore essential for seeing more vividly, learning more conveniently, and retaining your sight for life.

