December 2022 Important Days and Public Holidays: National and International Dates List

DECEMBER 2022 CALENDAR: The concluding month of the year, December is here. This month brings along with it a few significant days that are of national importance like Indian Navy Day, while others of global importance like UNICEF Foundation Day. It is also the month of public holidays like Christmas and New Year’s eve among many others. As the year is coming to a close, here is a list of all the important and special days in December 2022 and a little insight into the major celebrations.

December 4, Sunday: Indian Navy Day

December 5, Monday: International Volunteer Day, World Soil Day

December 6, Tuesday: BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary

December 7, Wednesday: Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day

December 9, Friday: International Anti-Corruption Day

December 10, Saturday: Human Rights Day

December 11, Sunday: International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day

December 14, Wednesday: National Energy Conservation Day

December 16, Friday: Vijay Diwas

December 18, Sunday: Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day

December 19, Monday: Goa’s Liberation Day

December 20, Tuesday: International Human Solidarity Day

December 22, Thursday: National Mathematics Day

December 23, Wednesday: Kisan Diwas

December 24, Thursday: National Consumer Rights Day

December 25, Friday: Christmas Day,

December 31, Saturday: New Year’s Eve

December 4 - Indian Navy Day

It is observed on December 4 every year to highlight, acknowledge and remember the roles and contributions of the Navy force to keep our country safe. This day was chosen to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971.

December 5 - International Volunteer Day

Every year, the United Nations organizes International Volunteer Day to promote the efforts of volunteers everywhere. The day raises awareness and provides an opportunity to promote their work.

December 5 - World Soil Day

Worldwide, this day is celebrated to lay emphasis on the importance of soil and to create awareness on how to prevent the soil from degrading.

December 6 - BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as the father of the Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956. India observes this day as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of the former economist, political leader and social reformer.

December 7 - Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed across the country on 7 December with the objective of collecting funds from the common people and honouring the martyrs and the men who fought with bravery on the borders to safeguard the country’s honour.

December 7 – International Civil Aviation Day

The goal of International Civil Aviation Day, which is commemorated on December 7 across the globe, is to increase public awareness of the importance of Civil Aviation to national and international development.

December 9 - International day against corruption

Organizations worldwide observe International Day Against Corruption on December 9. The day highlights the effect of corruption in various fields like health, education, justice, and democracy to mention a few and demarcates the need to eradicate corruption from the root.

December 10 - Human Rights Day

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and ever since that day, Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10. It aims to educate everyone about their rights and how not to avoid them.

December 11- International Mountain Day

International Mountain Day aims to educate everyone about the importance of mountains and highlight the advantages and challenges of development at mountains and their role in providing fresh water, food and tourism.

December 11- UNICEF Day

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund day is observed on December 11 to raise awareness about saving the lives of children and helping them to fulfil their wishes. The day provides assistance for the health, nutrition, education, and welfare of children.

December 14- International Energy Day

International Energy Day is celebrated to draw attention to the importance of saving energy, its scarcity, and its effect on the ecosystem. It is observed on December 14 and is celebrated since 1991.

December 16- Vijay Diwas

December 16 is celebrated as the day of victory for the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The day is also observed to honour the braveheart who sacrificed their lives.

December 18- Minorities Rights Day in India

December 18 is marked as Minorities Rights Day in India. This day aims at safeguarding and promoting the rights of minority communities in the country.

December 18 - International Migrants Day

This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the protection of migrants and refugees and to create awareness about their rights.

December 19 - Goa’s Liberation Day

On this day, Goa was liberated from the domination of the Portugues by the Indian Armed Forces.

December 22- National Mathematics Day

This day is celebrated in remembrance of the famous mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan who has made various contributions to this field and its various branches.

December 23- Kisan Diwas

This day is observed in honour of the farmer leader, Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birthday, to appreciate the contributions and efforts of the farmers in the economy of the country.

December 24- National Consumer Rights Day

The Consumer Protection Act brings awareness about the rights and responsibilities of consumers, and hence National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated to celebrated.

December 25- Christmas

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is majorly celebrated by Christians across the globe.

December 31- New Year’s Eve

The last day of the year is celebrated together as a joyous occasion where people come together to bid adieu to the past, and welcome the new year with new motivations.

