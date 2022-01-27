Important Festivals in February: Check Full List For Hindu Month of Phalgun

Falgun, the Hindu calendar’s final month, will begin in mid-February. The 12th month as per Hindu calendar is significant from a religious point of view. This year, February is beginning with Mauni Amavasya. The upcoming month will also witness important festivals like Ganesh Jayanti, Vasant Panchami, Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ashtami, Gupt Navratri, Kumbh Sankranti, Jaya Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti and Vijaya Ekadashi among others.

Here are the full list of important festivals which will be observed in February.

February 01, Tuesday: Mauni Amavasya or Magha Amavasya

Advertisement

February 02, Wednesday: Gupt Navratri begins

February 04, Friday: Ganesh Jayanti

February 05, Saturday: Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

February 07, Monday: Ratha Saptami

February 08, Monday: Bhishma Ashtami

February 11, Friday: End of Gupt Navratri

February 12, Saturday: Jaya Ekadashi

February 13, Sunday: Kumbh Sankranti, Pradosh Vrat

February 16, Wednesday: Magha Purnima, Sant Ravidas Jayanti

February 17, Thursday: Falgun month begins

February 19, Saturday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

February 20, Sunday: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

February 27, Sunday: Vijaya Ekadashi

February 28, Monday: Pradosh Vrat

The first day of February, Mauni Amavasya, is significant. There is a tradition of bathing in the Ganges, donating, and fasting on the day of Mauni Amavasya.

Ganesh Jayanti 2022: This year’s Ganesh Jayanti is falling on February 4. Lord Ganesh was born on the Shukla Paksha of the Magha month’s Chaturthi day as per Hindu belief. On this day lord Ganesha is worshipped by fasting.

Vasant Panchami 2022: The festival of Vasant Panchami is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. On this day, goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, education and art, is worshipped. Vasant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja because of this.

Advertisement

Ratha Saptami 2022: The sun god is said to have appeared on a chariot on this day.

Ekadashi 2022: There are two Ekadashi fasts in February- Jaya Ekadashi and Vijaya Ekadashi. During the Ekadashi fast, Lord Vishnu is worshipped.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: There are also two Pradosh Vrats in February- Ravi Pradosh Vrat and Som Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.