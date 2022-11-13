Parents play an important role in boosting their child’s well-being. Seeking help when needed, and guiding their children through life, is what parents do. Supporting your child’s mental health, just as their physical health, helps them develop the resilience they need to deal with challenges, make friends and learn new things as they grow. They also learn self-confidence, perseverance, goal setting, decision-making and coping skills, and developing a healthy emotional outlook on life. Here are five effective tips that you as a parent can implement to support your child’s mental well-being:

Keep open and honest communication:

Keep an open mind and be a good listener. Talk to your child politely and support them so that they come to you to share their problems without any fear. This can increase the likelihood and strengthen the bond.

Make them feel loved and supported:

One of the most important things you can give a child is an environment in which they know they are loved and valued. Support and encourage your child in their decisions regardless of what they do, which increases their sense of security and safety at home.

Provide positive feedback and encouragement:

Children enjoy receiving positive feedback and learning that they have done something well. Appreciate your child for their hard work and efforts. This increases feelings of pride and confidence in your child, which can last a long time and make them happy. Furthermore, providing positive feedback for behaviours encourages children to repeat those actions.

Share some coping mechanisms:

Change is difficult, particularly for children. Discuss and make them understand how to deal with fear, stress, or anxiety. Tell me the ways of coping with the crisis by taking deep breaths, exercising, thinking positive thoughts, playing with pets, and journaling.

Encourage joyful movement:

Helping children find a hobby they enjoy, even at a young age, is an excellent way to keep them engaged and interested. Accompanying and enjoying the joyful movement with your child can also be a great way to engage them.

