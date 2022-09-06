Improve Your Brain Health With These Effective Tips by A Health Expert

We all wish to have a sharp brain that makes life easier for us. However, the truth is that as we age, all the organs of our body start experiencing a gradual decline in functioning. Neural cells are prone to this too, which results in health conditions like dementia, as well as other cognitive disorders.

While ageing is an inevitable process, there are ways to slow down the degeneration of vital functionalities. Famous lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talked about the same in his Instagram post. Luke is the co-founder of youcarelifestyle.com and lifestyle ambassador for the Fit India Movement.

In the caption of his post, Luke mentioned that what you do today for your brain goes a long way in preventing common symptoms like memory loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s, to name a few. The post features a series of 8 slides, which start by highlighting that brain health depends on the quality of grey and white matter in the brain and how rapidly they degrade.

It explains the role of both types of matter and states that grey matter processes information, emotions and sensory perceptions while white matter allows communication to and from the grey matter.

In the next slide, the post talks about factors that contribute to the damage to the two types of matter. It lists reasons like dopamine exhaustion, sleep deprivation, micronutrient deficiencies and autoimmune conditions like multiple sclerosis, which are responsible for the damage.

But all hope is not lost as there are some steps that one can undertake to regrow the crucial tissues. Meditation and mindfulness practices, sufficient intake of Omega-3, therapeutic fasting, quality sleep and good quality tea and coffee are some of the many suggestions listed that can help one improve the health of white and grey matter in the brain.

Luke also highlighted some key points from his research that stress on the importance of physical activity and mindful meditation. The post ends on an optimistic note as it states that it is never too late to start caring for one’s brain health.

