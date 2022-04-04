Improve Your Mental Health by Following These Tips

Mental health has become one of the most talked-about subjects after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. People who used to keep their mental illnesses hidden are coming forward to share their agony. Celebrities have played a major role in bringing the subject to light now and then.

Deepika Padukone became an inspiration for many when she came forward and talked about her depression. After that, Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Alia Bhatt, revealed her anxiety and depression in her autobiography.

Covid-19 has taken a toll on the mental health of people and has made them realise that the brain is a part of the body and it is ok to talk about it. We can’t say the taboo has vanished completely but to an extent, a positive start has been given to it. Youth is being vocal about it and seeking medical help. There are still a lot of people who struggle to come out and consult a doctor.

In that case, people can use these simple tips to maintain their mental health and stay healthy.

1. Meditate

One of the best ways to keep yourself calm and composed is by doing meditation. There can be days when you don’t want to meet people or indulge in conversations to make those days better, then meditate. Meditation makes you feel good about yourself by connecting your body and mind. It heals you from the inside.

2. Find a pet friend

Pets are your best friends. They listen, they care, they love and stay with you without any judgement. If you often feel like staying away from humans, then get yourself a pet. It can be a stray dog, a rabbit or a cat.

3. Take up a hobby

Keeping your brain busy with creative things helps it to stay away from stress, anxiety and other negative feelings. Do what makes you feel good about yourself. Paint, dance, write, sing or anything you love.

4. Try to socialise

You don’t have to meet new people every day or go to a party. You just have to spend some time with people who are close to you. If you have a single friend, then instead of cutting them off because of your feelings, meet them. They know you, so they will understand you.

