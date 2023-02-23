The summer season is about to begin and during this hot season, fruit and vegetable juices benefit our health. You must have tried mixed fruit juice or beetroot juice, but do you know that carrot juice is a treasure trove of excellent nutrients? It improves our eyesight and skin. Even if you are struggling with weak immunity, drinking carrot juice can prove to be extremely beneficial for you.

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Moreover, carrot juice contains many nutrients like proteins, fibre and other important vitamins. According to Healthline, carrot juice contains a lot of antioxidants that are considered beneficial for everyone. The report claims that even diabetic patients can drink carrot juice in moderate quantities. “This will help them to control their blood sugar levels," it stated. A study conducted in rats with type 2 diabetes also showed that fermented carrot juice decreases blood sugar.

You will be surprised to know about other health benefits of carrot juice.

Boon for the eyes:

Carrot juice is considered a boon for the eyes. Vitamin A and beta carotene found in carrots improve the health of the eyes. Drinking carrot juice is also considered beneficial for improving eyesight.

Boosts immunity

Drinking carrot juice can boost your immunity. It is an excellent source of vitamins A and C which strengthen the immune system. If want to stay away from diseases and infections, you must include carrot juice in your diet.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Anti-carcinogenic properties are found in carrot juice. Consuming carrot juice can help in preventing cancer. Several studies suggest that polyacetylenes, beta carotene and lutein from carrot juice extract can be effective to reduce the risk of cancer.

Lowers blood pressure

Potassium and antioxidants are found in carrot juice which helps in reducing blood pressure. Consuming this healthy drink also reduces the risk of heart disease. Carrots are also beneficial for keeping the liver healthy.

