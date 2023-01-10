In Bhopal, Hospital OPDs See Rise In Asthma Patients Due To Cold Wave

Dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to continue in North India as the temperature recently dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the region. Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a cold snap, especially Bhopal, which is observing severe cold days.

Last Wednesday, January 4, saw the temperature dip to 17.3 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees below normal when the sun was out. With the severe cold and increased pollution in the air, respiratory problems have also increased and the condition of asthma patients has worsened in the city.

The hospitals in Bhopal have been seeing an increased number of patients seeking consultation to survive the cold wave. Speaking with News18 Hindi, Jaypee Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Srivastava shared that 60 to 65 patients are arriving with a respiratory illness on daily basis. He also mentioned that it was earlier due to pollution, and patients with respiratory problems are now facing more issues due to the cold.

“In OPD, patients with respiratory illness and asthma have increased. This is the same in other hospitals as well. Daily around 30 to 35 old and new patients who are having problems of breathlessness or asthma are reaching other hospitals for treatment," shared Dr Srivastava.

The doctor further said that asthma is a condition in which one’s airways narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus. The lining of the airways becomes swollen, which doesn’t let as much air in or out of your lungs. He also highlighted the symptoms of asthma, which include shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, wheezing when exhaling, and difficulty sleeping.

Dr Srivastava concluded by saying that asthma patients have the most difficulty around dust and smoke. So, he advised individuals dealing with the disease to keep an inhaler with them at all times.

