In Chennai? Try Out These Restaurants For Best South Indian Delicacies

The cultural hub of India, Chennai has a wide variety of culinary delicacies that will leave you smacking your lips in anticipation. It has adapted well to modern times with a plethora of experimental establishments, chic cafes and swanky bars opening up. That being said, there are still many outlets dating back several years that manage to attract scores of crowds, including celebrities. The streets of Chennai are filled with the fragrance of scrumptious fish, soft uthappams and strong filter coffee. Along with the Podi Idli, we have the sundal, pongal, thayir sadam, kuzhi paniyaram, jigarthanda, and kothu parotta which are some of the traditional delicacies of the region.

Let us take a stroll down memory lane, and bathe in a little nostalgia as we have a look at some of the most exciting authentic restaurants in Chennai that have stood the test of time.

Ratna Café

Its famous Sambar smoked idlis have drawn large crowds since its opening in the 1900s. Ratna Café employs different chefs for different delicacies making it a truly mesmerizing and personal affair. Their menu includes a variety of traditional dishes such as parottas, basudi, rasmalai, vadas, dosas, jalebi, and filter coffee. Interestingly, this café was founded by Triloknath Gupta, an Uttar Pradesh native. One of the oldest joints in town, it is a must-try for everyone craving an age-old flavour to their dishes.

Buhari

The only eatery to own a jukebox during its time, Buhari had a reputation for being a lively place. One of the first outlets to open post-independence it embodies Chennai’s love for food and experimentation. Regarded for the invention of the Chicken 65, this place is known for its scrumptious varieties of Chicken and Mutton Biryani that have attracted a loyal customer base over the years.

Murugan Idli Shop

The Murugan Idli Shop has developed a cult following over the ages. It’s a rustic space that has been serving idlis since the 1900s. While it started as the Murugan Coffee Nilayam, their delectable Idli took off, as crowds flocked for more. S Manoharan took over the business in 1991 from his parents adding several dishes to their menu. Their options now include ghee podi idli, sweet pongal, vada, uttapam, paniyaram, as well as jigarthanda.

Thambi Villas

Opened back in 1964, Thambi Villas has become well-known for its delicious Madras dum biryani. A haven for all non-veg lovers in Chennai, its treats such as mutton or chicken roast along with the Kothu parottas and podi idlis have drawn scores of crowds for a long time. Their reliance on fresh ingredients and a network of local vendors have helped preserve their authentic taste.

Dindigul Thalappakatti

The beloved restaurant for many Chennai residents, Dindigul Thalappakatti is the go-to place for Biryani lovers. Its authentic flavour will ignite your taste buds, as its Chicken Leg Fry, Fish Chilli, and Chicken Varuval have also been a source of joy to customers all through these years. Their Mutton Biryani is one of the most sought-after dishes in the city. Founded in 1957 by Mr Nagasamy Naidu, its fame has spread far and wide with outlets in UAE and France.

