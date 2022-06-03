In Delhi, Ram Shree Namkeen Is Where You Get The Best Gujarati Snacks

Ram Shree Namkeen in Delhi’s Shanti Nagar has the most delicious variety of Gujarati snacks. Among 50 types of Gujarati snacks, the shop lets you indulge in the deliciousness of Thepra, Khakhra, Fafda, Ratlami apple, sour-sweet mix namkeen, and spicy chidwa, and many other types of light snacks. Unmatched in taste, it is the perfect shop to buy Gujarati snacks ranging from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 280 per kg.

Besides sweet and sour snacks, their menu consists of about 25 different types of cookies like cashew, pistachio, dry fruits, salty jalebi, milk flour, coconut, sugar-free, etc. Their Dhokla chaat is the right balance of spicy and sweet, and on top of it, their samosa is just perfect.

Advertisement

Coming to sweets, the outlet provides two dozen varieties of sweets made of desi ghee. These include Milk Cake (Kalakand), Chena Toast, Chamcham, Gulab Jamun, Rasbhari, Low Sugar Barfi, Kesar Rasmalai, Rabri Rasmalai, Laddu kneaded in pure desi ghee flour, Besan Ladoo with dry fruits, Jodhpuri Ladoo, Light Sweet Cashew Nuts. The price of these sweets ranges from Rs 400 to 1200.

This shop, started by Ashok Bansal in the year 2005, is managed by his two sons — Nitin and Saurabh Bansal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.