In New Study, Scientists Find How Brain Makes Decision

The area of the brain where important decisions about our choices are made is called the prefrontal cortex. In scientific language, that area of the brain is called the RSC, which stands for Retrosplenial Cortex.

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of California, this is the part of the brain that we use to choose the options of our choice. It means that what we like or don’t do is decided by this. For example, if you have to go out for dinner today, deciding on the restaurant can also be a part of these options.

Not just that, we also update RSC with information about how the soup or pasta was served to us in the restaurant and how much we enjoyed it. The findings of this study have been published in Neuron Journal.

The research was carried out under the supervision of researcher Ryoma Hattori and professor Takaki Komiyama. It gives details about how dynamic information is processed.

As per Ryoma Hattori, in the study done on mice, they found that the RSC of their brain acts as a permanent dictionary of information of choice. The researchers of Aarhus University found in a new study that with a balanced diet, the risk of bleeding or clotting in the brain is reduced.

The findings of this study, conducted by the US public health department, have been published in the Stroke journal. It has been said that more consumption of vegetarian food items and less consumption of non-vegetarian food items is good for health.

This study might prove helpful for some people. As far as a balanced diet is concerned, it is the solution to a lot of health-related problems.

