IN PICS | Durga Puja 2022: The Legend of Mahishasura Mardini

The 10-day Durga Puja festival marks the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Scroll down to know the legend of Mahishasura Mardini - the Destroyer of Mahishasura. (Illustration/News18) Mahishasura was the son of Rambha - the King of asuras - and Princess Shyamala - a demon who was cursed to be a water buffalo. (Illustration/News18) Mahishasura possessed the ability to change forms at will - a power he used when frequently attacking the devas in heaven. (Illustration/News18) But the devas chased him away every time. (Illustration/News18) His fights with the devas continued for many years. But he was unable to conquer heaven. Mahishasura then started meditating. (Illustration/News18) Years later, Lord Brahma appeared and granted him a boon. Mahishasura wanted immortality. But Brahma wasn’t willing. (Illustration/News18) When Brahma said no, Mahishasura asked for a boon that would prevent any male - God, human or demon - from killing him. (Illustration/News18) For, he was too arrogant to believe that any woman could kill him. (Illustration/News18) Brahma agreed. Mahishasura was fearless now and started his conquests - the underworld was first and then earth. (Illustration/News18) And finally, having overcome the devas in heaven, Mahishasura and his army ruled all three worlds. (Illustration/News18) The devas were no match and were soon driven out of heaven. (Illustration/News18) Finally, after having defeated the devas, he became ruler of all the three worlds… (Illustration/News18) …and unleashed a reign of terror. (Illustration/News18) No deities will be worshipped! I am the only god. Mahishasura thundered… (Illustration/News18) Not even Brahma, who had granted Mahishasura his boon, was to be worshipped(Illustration/News18) The devas turned to Brahma and sought his help to win back heaven. But he was helpless. (Illustration/News18) Brahma took them to Vishnu, the Preserver, for a solution. (Illustration/News18) He, in turn, took them to Lord Shiva, the Destroyer. (Illustration/News18) A powerful light emerged from the faces of the Holy Trinity, and the devas to create the feminine for of Goddess Durga. (Illustration/News18) Each of Durga’s 10 arms held a weapon presented by the gods - including VIshnu’s chakra, Shiva’s trident and Brahma’s kamandalu. A lion, the king of the beasts, would be her steed. (Illustration/News18) A fierce battle raged. Mahishasura first sent powerful asuras like Chand, Munda and Raktabeej, to take on Durga. (Illustration/News18) But they failed. Mahishasura then joined the battle himself. He changed forms - buffalo, lion, handsome man or elephant - but Durga triumphed every time. (Illustration/News18) Durga struck the final blow when Mahishasura was emerging from his buffalo form. (Illustration/News18) The king of asuras was no more. And the gods were delighted that Ma Durga had restored order in the three worlds. (Illustration/News18)
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More
first published: September 30, 2022, 13:28 IST
last updated: September 30, 2022, 13:28 IST