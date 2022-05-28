Happy Birthday Kylie Minogue: Australian Pop Singer's Stunning Looks That Will Inspire You

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KYLIE MINOGUE: Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue turns a year older today. The singer has always experimented with her style and over the years it has certainly evolved. In this picture, Kylie can be seen donning a playful dress that captures both the weekend and Monday vibes.

Channeling her English persona in this photoshoot from London, Kylie is seen wearing a rose gold coloured Gucci creation.

Kylie is seen wearing a creation by Lebanese fashion designer, Georges Hobeika. Inspired by botanical motifs the dress worn by Kylie has orange and white feather-like frills that enhance her ethereal look.

Kylie shows us how to dress up for a fun cocktail evening with this off-the-shoulder leopard print dress from the Ashi Studio “Silence in the Mirror" fall winter 2019/2020 couture collection.

Channeling her inner chic Parisian woman, Kylie is seen here in a white quintessential Chanel creation.

The singer’s iconic gold hotpants moment remains evergreen from her Spinning Around music video that came out in 2000.

Here’s wishing the ultimate diva a very happy birthday!

