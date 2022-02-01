In Search Of Fitness Motivation? Check Out Rakul Preet Singh Nailing Headstand Like A Pro

Most of us want to stay fit by means of regular exercise and a disciplined lifestyle but either lack time, or motivation or both. We often end up not exercising or skipping workouts even if pull ourselves to begin. However, it is a whole different thing for celebrities, particularly actors, who are in the business of looking good. Their profession demands that they remain fit and they do so through a wide variety of ways. While some lift weights, others go for functional training or Yoga and Pilates. And whatever their training regime is, we just love it when they share pictures and videos of themselves sweating it out on their social media handles.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a still from one of her workout regimes, where she can be seen performing a headstand or Shirshasana. The yoga pose is not easy to do and requires years of practice to perfect and Rakul Preet aced it with perfection with a fun caption that read ‘When life turns upside down, simply adjust your view’.

The Shirshasana or the headstand, as it is commonly known, is often called the ‘king of asanas’ for the wide variety of benefits that it offers. After all, balancing your entire body on your head means you train to have a marvelous level of balance and flexibility. The headstand can strengthen your core significantly as it is the core that holds the body upside down and maintains balance. Doing this asana regularly will get you a solid core. This asana also strengthens the arms and shoulders as they help in keeping the pressure off from your head. Some of the body weights also weigh down upon the arms and shoulders and hence make them stronger.

Headstands increase the efficiency of nutrition absorption and digestion by increasing blood flow to all of the digestive organs. Furthermore, the pituitary gland, which controls digestion, is stimulated. The asana also helps reduce the release of the stress hormone cortisol, reducing your stress.

The delivery of nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles rises when blood flow to the head and scalp increases due to your body being upside down. This improves the health of your hair and scalp as well.

