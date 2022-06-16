In This Optical Illusion, Can You Find 5 Lemons Among Bright Yellow Chickens?

Have you ever come across images that just make you go crazy? You look for the title and try to find out things that are not visible in those pictures but are there. If you, too, wonder why these confusing images are made, then these are to test your brain.

These photos are known as optical illusions and are often made to test your intelligence quotient. They not only challenge your eyes but also leave you scratching your head. Recently, a new image surfaced on the internet and this will surely make you believe that lemons are sour.

The image published in The Sun asks you to find yellow lemons among the bright yellow chickens. The challenge is to spot 5 hidden lemons in this picture. If you think your eyes are that of a hawk then just take a few minutes and try to find out the five hidden lemons.

Advertisement

Any success? If not, then take a few more minutes.

Now, did you find anything? If you are still searching, take your time and carry on.

This optical illusion has been created by cartoonist Gergely Dudas, who is popularly known as Dudolf. The cartoonist is known to create images that are a brain teaser for the people and that are not as easy as they look. He has made various famous optical illusions just like this one.

Okay, so to give you a little hint, let us tell you that the five lemons look like head feathers on the chickens. Try twice or thrice, you’ll be able to find the bright yellow lemons between the cute little chickens. As some of the chickens are dressed in caps and scarves, the challenge becomes even harder. But we know that you can do it.

Next time, we’ll be back with another interesting illusion. So, keep waiting!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.