Include These 4 Protein Snacks In Your Diet if You Are Soon Turning 50

We all know that with growing age, our body undergoes a massive transformation. We are not able to workout or take part in other physical activities that we were accustomed to earlier. After we enter our fifties, we have to figure out how to strengthen our muscles.

For that, it’s vital to increase the protein intake in your diet. As per dietitians, aged people need more protein than young adults. So it is very much essential to increase the protein intake while one enters the 50s.

So today, we are going to share with you four such protein snacks that aged people should include in their diet after they cross the age of 50.

Egg: Eggs are called the powerhouse of nutrition, especially proteins. So every middle-aged person should eat an egg daily. Eggs contain 75 calories, 7 gms of high protein, 5 gms of fat, and 1.6gm of saturated fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.

Edamame: Edamame is young soybean, which is very healthy for our body. A middle-aged person can intake one cup of edamame daily. As it contains 120 calories, 9 grams fibre, 2.5 grams fat, and 1.5 grams polyunsaturated fat.

Greek Yogurt: Greek yoghurt is a thick form of yoghurt that does not contain water and has a creamy texture. It contains almost double the amount of protein while the sugar content is negligible. So in the 50s, one should add yoghurt to their diet chart.

Skimmed Milk: One glass of skimmed milk contains 8 grams of high-quality protein, which keeps your muscles strong. Milk also helps you stay fit during the ageing process. So don’t forget to take one glass of milk daily.

