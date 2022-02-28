Include These 9 Dry Fruits in Your Diet for Weight Loss

Men, women and even children these days have become more aware of their health. They like following a healthy routine and diet. It is very important to control weight for good health. A person not just remains healthy with less weight but also looks fit.

The ones with extra weight may face kidney and liver problems. Extra weight also affects a person’s self-confidence. Many remain stressed due to increased weight. Hence, if one maintains a good lifestyle and diet, he or she can keep all this under check.

Let’s not forget that low metabolism also leads to weight gain. As per PharmEasy, some dry fruits help increase metabolism and hence reduce weight. Dry fruits are also called superfoods. If one eats them instead of snacks, it boosts metabolism.

It saves extra fat and carbohydrates from going into the body. Dry fruits that help cut down weight are:

Almonds have very few calories and a lot of nutrients. A handful of almonds have at least 500 calories. Hence, if one eats 5-7 almonds daily, they get protein, monounsaturated fats, and antioxidants. It also helps control cholesterol.

Pistachio has fibre and it gives energy to the body. It is also very good for digestion. The best part is that one feels full for a while after eating Pistachios.

Date also helps you cut down weight. It has a good amount of fibre. It keeps the stomach full for a long time. It also has vitamin B5, which boosts stamina. Having a date after yoga or exercise is extremely beneficial.

Cashew has around 70% Magnesium which also regulates the body fat and carbohydrate metabolism. Hence, it prevents weight growth.

Walnut is rich in omega3 fatty acid, good fat and alpha-linolenic acid. It helps reduce body fat.

Raisins help reduce weight and keep you healthy. There is nothing better than raisins for a low sodium diet and weight loss. Around 100grams of raisins have less than 1 gram of fat and 295 calories.

Brazilian nuts are rich in weight loss properties. The amino acid in it helps burn fat.

Hazelnuts are rich in healthy fat and fibre and help lose weight. It keeps the body energised.

Fig has a type of enzyme called ficin which keeps the digestion right and controls craving. It also has less sugar.

