Increase in Blood Fats Can Escalate the Problem of Type 2 Diabetes: Study

Experts from the University of Leeds conducted a study which concluded that increased levels of blood fats in people suffering from Type 2 diabetes and obesity can be very harmful. The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications. Cholesterol and Triglycerides are fats found in the blood. They have essential functions to perform in the human body but can prove to be detrimental if consumed in excess.

Increased fat in the blood can damage tissues and organs. This damage can increase cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. These diseases also include Type 2 diabetes.

To conduct this study, the team replicated blood fat levels observed in humans with metabolic disease. This was done by exposing skeletal muscle cells to a fatty acid called Palmitate. The cells then started transmitting the Ceramide signal. Ceramide signals have been designed to reduce stress. In long term conditions like metabolic diseases, these signals can kill cells and make symptoms more severe. It can also worsen the illness.

When these cells are mixed with others not previously exposed to fats, researchers have observed that they communicate with each other. The signals are then transported in packages called extracellular vesicles.

According to research supervisor Lee Roberts, this research has provided a perspective on how obesity can increase stress in an individual’s cells. According to Professor Roberts, it will also provide new options while looking for treatments for metabolic diseases. He explained that with the Covid-19 pandemic, the burden of chronic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes has increased. Professor Roberts feels that this research will open up new pathways to address the concern of Type 2 Diabetes.

The problem of obesity has increased by almost three times. The most concerning fact are that 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children are suffering from obesity worldwide. On the occasion of World Obesity Disease, WHO (World Health Organization) is urging countries to undertake more efforts to reverse the trend. According to WHO, this problem can become more severe by 2025.

