Increase Your Brain Functioning by Incorporating These Nutritious Foods into Your Meal

Did you know that even when we are sleeping, some parts of our brain are still at work? Yes, that’s true. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial to include the food in our daily meals which play a certain role in our cognitive functioning. Unfortunately, our brain declines naturally as we age, which further leads to the risk of cognitive disorders like dementia and Alzhemer’s rise as we grow old. Hence, brain-boosting nutrients are a must to include in your diet. So without further ado let’s dive deep into food items that help in boosting our brain.

Fatty Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish will always grab the top position on the list of food boosting our brain functioning. Rarely have we been told that about 60 per cent of our brain is made up of fat, and out of that around half of it is comprised of omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, omega 3s are used by our brain to build itself and the nerve cells. Moreover, this fat is essential for learning and memory.

Turmeric

Apart from several skin benefits and being immensely popular in Ayurvedic treatments, turmeric has a number of benefits for our cognitive functioning. While turmeric’s active ingredient Curcumin has shown benefits for the brain cells, turmeric benefits in memory, eases depression, and helps in growing the new brain cells.

Oranges

While you can get all the Vitamin C required in a day by just one medium-sized orange, it becomes crucial to consume it because Vitamin C plays a key role in preventing mental decline. Vitamin C is very helpful in supporting your brain health as you age. Apart from this, it may also protect you from conditions like anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Broccoli

Loaded with Vitamin K, Broccoli is immensely helpful in protecting the brain from any kind of damage. Often known as “the forgotten vitamin", Vitamin K results in better memory and cognitive status, if consumed in a higher amount.

