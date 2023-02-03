Increase Your Daily Protein Intake With These 5 Foods

In order to maintain a nutritious and well-balanced diet, protein is a necessary macronutrient. Protein-rich foods can make a big difference, whether you’re trying to gain muscle, lose weight, or just want to fuel your body for the day. Protein is effective in supporting skin and hair health. Healthy amounts of protein can help keep you full and improve your metabolism too.

To make sure that you are taking an adequate amount of protein daily, you must consume foods that are rich in this nutrient. Below are some tips that can help you increase protein in your diet.

1. Protein shake for breakfast

Smoothies usually contain fruits and vegetables and are great for breakfast. Here’s how you can power up your shake. Instead of regular milk choose almond milk, add a scoop of whey protein powder, and toss in some fresh berries. You can also add bananas to the shake. Blend it all together and drink it. Peanut butter, almond butter, chia or flax seeds can also be added.

2. Include meat and poultry

Be it breakfast, snacks, lunch or dinner, make sure you include some kind of food which is high in protein. Having meat, fish, eggs, poultry, and cottage cheese can be great to meet your daily protein requirement.

3. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is a creamy, nutty, and delicious high-protein food that you can eat with a variety of foods. It also boosts flavour and increases the nutritional value of the food. You can add it to your protein shakes, or oatmeal or use it as a spread on your toast.

4. Cottage Cheese or paneer

Cottage cheese or paneer is a dairy product which is high in protein. It is filling and has good protein content which can be good for your health. You can eat cottage cheese with chopped nuts, seeds, and cinnamon or grill it with some vegetables. Cottage cheese can be used as stuffing in sandwiches or as a topping for salads.

5. Switch to Greek Yoghurt

While normal homemade curd is also healthy, you can consider switching to Greek yoghurt. It is creamier and has higher protein content when compared to your ordinary curd. You can enjoy it with berries and other fresh fruits or use it as a dip.

