Independence Day 2022: 10 Most Inspiring Slogans of Indian Freedom Fighters

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India is celebrating its 75 years of independence with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 76th Independence Day will be celebrated across the country on August 15. The country will pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to end the British colonial rule. The country’s freedom movement against the colonial rule was scrupulous and a long one. Our freedom fighters and leaders sacrificed their lives so that their fellow Indians could live in a free nation.

The powerful words of the freedom fighters still inspire the present generation and invoke the spirit of patriotism among all. Here are the 10 slogans given by our eminent leaders who led the freedom movement:

Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Main tumhai Azadi Dunga - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used this slogan to inspire the youth and urged them to join the Indian National Army to fight against the British and make India a free nation. Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai– Ramprasad Bismil

These lines by Ramprasad Bismil are taken from his patriotic poem, which were used to challenge British imperialism. Bismil was known as one of the most talented patriotic writers of his time. He was a revolutionary and he was hanged at Gorakhpur jail in December 1927 for his involvement in Kakori train loot incident. Aaram haram Hai –Jawaharlal Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first prime minister of India. He gave this clarion call to the countrymen to engage in building a newborn nation. Freedom is my Birth right – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it," was coined by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. This slogan ignited the spark of patriotism among many during the freedom struggle. Vande Mataram- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

A poem from revolutionary writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s 1892 novel Anandmath was penned in Sanskrit language. In 1896 session of the Indian National Congress Rabindranath Tagore first recited this poem. It became a popular patriotic song among the freedom fighters. After India’s independence it became country’s national song. Inquilab Zindabad- Bhagat Singh

The slogan was popularised by revolutionary Bhagat Singh, but it was actually coined by Urdu poet Hasrat Mohani in 1921. The words had awakened the youth to fight against the monarchy during the British regime. Karo ya Maro- Mahatma Gandhi

The father of the nation while delivering his speech after the meeting of the All India Congress Committee on August 7, 1942, before the launch of Quit India Movement, said, “Mere Jail jane se Kuch nhi hoga; Karo ya maro." The clarion call of ‘Do or Die’ was a defining moment in India’s history of freedom struggle, which inspired the countrymen to participate in Quit India Movement in large numbers. Satyamev Jayate- Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya

The slogan literally means, ‘Truth alone triumphs.’ It is taken from the Hindu scripture of Mundaka Upanishad. It was used by Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya during the British rule to keep the freedom fighters motivated. It has been inscribed at the base of the Ashoka’s lions capital and a part of our national emblem. Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge - Chandra Shekhar Azad

One of the most prominent revolutionaries in the history of India’s freedom movement, Chandra Shekhar Azad, was a member of Hindustan Republic Association. He carried out many revolutionary activities including Kakori train robbery case and killing of P Sauders in Lahore to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. He had pledged that he will always remain free and never be captured alive by the British. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan- Lal Bahadur Shastri

This slogan hails the inner sentiments and acknowledges the work of our both soldiers and farmers.

