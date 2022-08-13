Independence Day 2022: Freedom Movements by Mahatma Gandhi That Led to Independent India

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: This year India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence. The reign of the British Crown and its oppression of Indian citizens lasted for nearly 200 years. It was a long struggle that saw the sacrifices of innumerable freedom fighters, but it was the grit and spirit of our country’s leaders that gave us an independent nation.

India’s journey of freedom struggle wasn’t an easy one. Many revolutionaries and leaders sacrificed their lives to end British rule. There were many defining moments in the long-drawn freedom movement of the country comprising movements, revolutions and bloody battles, which resulted in uprooting the colonial rule.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, here are 5 important events that paved the way for India’s freedom.

Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement took place during World War II, wherein the freedom fighters of India demanded a complete end to the British rule in India. It is also known as the August Kranti Movement. The father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi delivered a moving speech at the Gowalia Tank maidan in Bombay (now Mumbai) on August 8, 1942, as he spearheaded the movement.During the speech, Mahatma Gandhi said, “Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. Imprint it on your hearts, so that in every breath you give expression to it. The mantra is: ‘Do or Die’. We shall either free India or die trying; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery." Non-cooperation movement or Khilafat Movement

Following the Rowlatt Act of 1919 and the heinous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Mahatma Gandhi led the political campaign of the Non-cooperation movement. Launched on September 4, 1920, this movement aimed to motivate the countrymen to boycott the British rulers in every sphere. Civil Disobedience movement

Under the stewardship of Mahatma Gandhi, the Civil Disobedience movement began with the infamous Dandi March on March 12, 1930. Mahatma Gandhi marched on foot with 78 freedom fighters from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi beach in Navsari district of Gujarat. The aim of the movement was to completely disobey the salt tax imposed by the British rulers. Swadeshi Movement

The Swadeshi Movement began from the Town Hall Calcutta on August 7, 1905. The movement was deemed as the soul of Swaraj by Mahatma Gandhi, which prompted Indians to completely abolish and boycott foreign goods by relying only on domestic products. The Swadeshi Movement was fuelled by rich Indians who donated land and money for Khadi that started cloth production in every household. Purna Swaraj Resolution

The Purna Swaraj Resolution also known as the Declaration of the Independence of India was the fight for complete self-rule independent of the British Empire. A public declaration of Purna Swaraj was made on January 26, 1930.

