Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle Celebrates India's Culture Around Kites With Adorable GIF

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day. Independence Day 2022 Doodle “depicts the culture around kites - from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive."

People also celebrate Independence Day by flying kites—a longstanding symbol of independence. Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying have become one of Independence Day’s most popular traditions. Indians also commemorate the day by spending time with loved ones and hosting cultural programmes in neighborhoods and schools.

IN PICS: Google Doodles Over The Years On India’s Independence Day

This day marks the historic occasion as India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers. This is a special occasion for all the countrymen to commemorate the birth of a free nation after the relentless efforts of freedom fighters and revolutionaries against the oppressive British rule. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters, who gave their all for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

This year, the government of India has organised several events under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, with the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’. To mark the day, the government has also aimed to hoist 200 million tricolours.

The biggest annual celebration takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister raises the saffron, white and green national flag in synchronization with a 21-gun salute. After the Prime Minister delivers his televised speech, a patriotic parade honours members of the Indian armed forces and police.

Sharing his thought about the Doodle, artists Neethi said that one of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities.

When asked did he draw inspiration from anything in particular for this Doodle? Are there specific elements of the artwork that have symbolic meaning? Neethi said: “A: Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I’d like to believe the sun!"

