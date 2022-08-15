Independence Day 2022: Salad to Pasta, Easy Tricolour Recipes You Can Make at Home Right Now

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of independence. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters, who gave their all for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

In India, there are many delectable food items available that unite the people. And, what better occasion than Independence Day to host a dinner or lunch at your place? You can make sure your food spread looks colourful by adding some tricolour recipes to it. These recipes are easy to cook and won’t take much of your time. Here are some lip-smacking recipes we recommend for you.

Salad

Ingredients:

⅓ Cup of vinegar

3 Tablespoon of honey

1 Tablespoon of soy sauce

Salt as per taste.

2 cloves garlic

2 Chilli pepper

1 papaya (green)

1 Carrot

1 cucumber

1/3 Cup mint leaves,

4 Tablespoon toasted peanuts

Method:

Slice the garlic and chilli pepper into small pieces. In a bowl, mix vinegar, honey, soy sauce, chopped garlic cloves, and chilli pepper Sprinkle some salt as per taste and mix the ingredients well. Peel the skin of the papaya and chop it in the French cut way (long thin strips). Follow the same procedure for carrots and cucumbers. Chop the mint leaves into small pieces In a bowl, mix all the vegetables and the dressing sauce together. Add the peanuts and chopped mint leaves and mix it well.

Your dish is ready to be served.

Pasta

Ingredients:

Penne 200 gm

1-cup of fresh broccoli

1 Carrot

1/2 Cup green onions

1/4 cup of butter (cubed)

1 clove garlic

1 Tablespoon dried basil

Salt as per taste.

1/4 Tablespoon pepper

1/4 Cup white wine

1/4 Cup parmesan cheese

Method

Boil the penne pasta for a few minutes.

Chop the broccoli, carrot, green onion, and garlic cloves

In a pan, add the vegetables and butter and cook for a few minutes

Once the pasta is boiled, add it to the pan and mix it with the ingredients.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper powder.

Add the white wine and dried basil and mix the ingredients well.

Shred some parmesan cheese.

Transfer the pasta to a plate and garnish it with some shredded parmesan cheese.

