Independence Day 2022: Tingle Your Taste Buds with These Simple and Lip-Smacking Recipes on I-Day

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: The 75th year of Independence is special. We celebrate a new milestone in the development of modern India. It is a moment of pride for each one of us, and there is no reason to not make a grand festivity of the important day in our history.

If you’re looking for some simple dishes that can be easily made with readily available ingredients, then you’ve landed at the right place. Check out this list of some homemade recipes to satisfy your taste buds.

Mac-and-cheese

Boil some macaroni and strain off excess water. Add milk, shredded cheese, organo, salt to taste, and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Moong Daal Cheela

This can be made from either green and yellow lentil. Soak lentil overnight, strain the lentils, and grind in a mixer. Add salt, chopped onions, chopped green chillies to the paste. Spread the paste on a hot, oiled pan and scrape off when it starts leaving the pan. Jhalmuri

Sauté some puffed rice, also known as murmura, laai, or muri. Add some raw mustard oil, chopped onion, peanuts, chopped green chillies, salt, and mix well. Spring Roll

Stir-fry chopped garlic, onion, capsicum, carrot, spring onion, cabbage; and add salt and schezwan chutney. Keep aside. Make a flowing consistency mixture of refined wheat flour and water. Spread and swirl the mixture on an oiled hot pan and take off when the sheet is ready. Put the sautéed filling on the sheet, roll and close the ends by folding inwards. Deep fry the rolls and cut into pieces. Indori Poha

Rinse the flattened rice flakes (poha) with water, don’t let the poha get soggy with too much water. Heat fennel seeds in oil till they sputter. Add poha, some sugar, some salt and saute. Take it off the flame and add chopped onion, chopped green chilli, jeeravan masala, pomegranate seeds, and sev namkeen.

