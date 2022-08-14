Independence Day 2022: Tips to Style Yourself in Colours of Freedom on August 15

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: Independence Day celebrations are incomplete without dressing up for the occasion. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will make this year’s get-togethers even more special. Wondering what to wear on the special occasion? We have you covered; leave all your confusion with us!

ALSO READ: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

We have curated a list of creative ideas on how to choose an outfit that can be easily available in your wardrobe. Enjoy the tricolour vibes with these fashion tips and flaunt your love for the country in the most stylish way.

Advertisement

A tricolour dupatta can be worn by men and women alike. Men can loosely drape it around the neck in an elongated loop with one end kept loose. A plain white kurta will enhance the dupatta’s colours. Women can carry it the way they wish to, on a white Kurti. Wear comfortable cotton or Khaadi clothes. Ethnic wear is the safest option on festivals like these and traditional attire gives the most graceful look in fabrics like cotton and Khaadi. Let your accessories do the talking. Tricolour bangles paired with simple clothing give an elegant touch to your look. Men can wear tricolour wristbands. Sporting even one colour from the tricolour can work well. A simple jhumka and bindi for women can take their style quotient for the day many notches up. Neutral colours like white, grey, cream and ivory suit all kinds of occasions and never go wrong in any event. Pastel shades of any colour keep the vibe of the look soft and if you don’t have any colour from the tricolour, or even neutral colours, then opt for pastel shades of the colours available. They keep the tone of the ensemble low and mark Independence Day with your loved ones. You can also host a get-together at your place and ask the guests to follow a pastel theme.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here