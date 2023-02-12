India Beach Fashion Week 2023: Celebrate the Season of Love With a Young Bold World of Style and Design

Celebrate your love for fashion and style, with India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW), which will be held on February 13 and February 14 at the Island of Love, Divar Island in Goa.

To be hosted at Mercure, the Goa Devaaya resort, get ready to witness the Power of the Young at the IBFW showcase. The ninth edition of the two-day fashion festival brings an array of fashion shows, conclaves, music performances and pop-ups from the best in the industry.

Ahead of the IBFW showcase, Pallav Ojha, co-founder, says, “This season, India Beach Fashion Week has moved into the Island of Love, Divar Island. We have always believed in the idea of destinations and creating concepts which resemble and resonate with the idea of travel, resort and fashion."

Elated to bring the young bold world comprising young talents to IBFW this season, Pallav further adds, “We are very happy and excited to bring the young bold world to India Beach Fashion Week, which comprises young designers making a mark in the fashion industry. The brands that have created history not only in India but across the globe have joined hands with us to take this initiative to the next level. This season will see IBFW build shows, music, concepts, conclave and a lot more on the Island of Love Divar."

Presented by Ikonic and powered by Timex, the IBFW showcase will feature celebrated designers such as Vikram Phadnis, Mandira Wirk, Gavin Miguel, and Ken Ferns, and unique shows presented by talented designers including Srishti Kaur, Sasha Revankar, Swapnila, Ripci Bhati, Amit Bharadwaj and Nishant and Preeti.

According to Neha Asthana Ojha, co-founder, IBFW is a heartthrob of every designer and a platform for young and emerging talents. “ IBFW holds a worldwide network, thus bringing several renowned brands under one roof for the betterment of the business and fashion industry. The 9th edition of IBFW is a blend of young and established designers, exhibiting their glorious designs on the runway. Island of love Diwar, is all set to witness shows, music, concepts, conclave and a lot more."

Over the years, IBFW has showcased ace designers in earlier editions, including the late Wendell Rodricks, Pallavi Jaikishan, Suneet Varma, Falguni & Shane Peacock and Varun Bahl. Other prominent names that have celebrated their work at the fashion week include James Ferreira, Rocky Star, Pria Kataria Puri, Arjun Khanna, Rina Dhaka and Saisha Shinde to name a few.

With showstoppers such as Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, Kiara Advani, Lisa Haydon, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rana Daggubati gracing the runway in the earlier editions, the platform has launched over 200 fresh designers and exhibitors over the years.

The two-day fashion festival is open to all and the festival pass is available on the IBFW website.

