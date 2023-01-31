India Is All Set To Get It's First Ever Smart Food Court In Pune, Here Is All That You Need To Know About It

The hospitality industry suffered a major blow during the pandemic but if there is anything that we have learnt in that course of time is that digital is the way to go- and guess what, India has taken its first step towards that. According to the newest reports, the very first ‘smart’ digitalized food court has opened its doors to customers in Pune. Based on the reportage of several media houses, one can confirm that “Spread across 3,000 sq. ft. the court offers a digital customer experience."

Starting from Wendy’s to Over Story Pizza, this food court will house some really popular brands that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, snacks or dinner outings. If you want to have all your meals outside, there is no problem with that too, sounds really exciting, right?

Wondering how the whole thing works? You have got nothing to worry about because we have all the details that you need. Ordering will be really simple as because all that you will require to do is scan a QR code sitting at your table or place an order directly from available IPads or kiosks. Once your food is ready you will be notified either through direct notification or through a WhatsApp message on your phone. This sure does seem interesting!

Ordering at food courts will no longer be a hassle owing to this amazingly ‘smart’ move. One will not have to wait in long queues just to place an order and can now comfortably put in an order from their favourite eatery outlets at the food court in a flash of a second.

