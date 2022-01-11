India, US Scientists Discover Protein in Human Body Responsible For Liver Cancer

A protein by the name Beta-2 spectrin (SPTBN1) has been discovered in the human body by a group of scientists from Jamia university’s Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences and George Washington University in the United States.

The progression of liver cancer or disease is caused by this protein. Scientists believe their research will help in the effective management of liver diseases.

What the experts say

Dr Lopa Mishra, a renowned gastroenterologist and director of the Center for Translational Medicine at George Washington University and Dr Imtiaz Hassan of Jamia Millia University and his research fellow Taj Mohammad, investigated the role of beta-2 spectrin protein.

The protein promotes liver disease and lump formation:

Scientists from both universities discovered that the protein is responsible for the development of liver cancer in mice during this study. They also identified that reducing the effect of this protein in mice prevented obesity, fibrosis, fat accumulation, and liver tissue damage.

This study demonstrated that liver diseases can be prevented from progressing by reducing the effect of beta-2 spectrin protein with the effective use of drugs.

What causes liver cancer?

According to Dr Pratik Tibdewal, a gastroenterologist at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, liver cancer can occur anywhere in the organ.

He also explains that fat begins to accumulate in the liver as a result of hepatitis B virus (HBV) or hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

Besides, excessive alcohol consumption can also cause liver dysfunction, eventually leading to cancer. Dr Tibdewal says that liver disease can happen to anyone, not just alcoholics. It can also occur as a result of any type of fat buildup in the liver.

The liver is the largest organ in the body, roughly the size of a football. It is located on the right side of your abdomen, just beneath your rib cage. It is responsible for digesting food and eliminating toxins from the body.

The results of this study were published in the journal, "Science Translational Medicine" which is published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

