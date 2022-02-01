Indian Coast Guard, abbreviated as ICG, is a government organisation that conducts various operations on the coastal waters of India, throughout the year. The Indian Navy operates on national and international waters and performs functions on a much broader and critical scope and scale. On the 46thIndian Coast Guard Day, we take a look at the basic differences between the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy.

>1. Functions

The Indian Coast Guard patrols coastal waters, prevents smuggling activities, protects the marine ecology and biodiversity, apprehends poachers and assists fishermen. The Indian Navy also tackles sea pirates but is able to collaborate with naval forces of other nations.

>2. Scope

The Indian Coast Guardis limited to Indiancoastal waters. The Indian Navy, on the other hand, operates in the Persian Gulf, the Somali Peninsula and the Straits of Malacca, primarily. It also gets deployed to the South and East China Seas and the Mediterranean Sea. The Navy trains and maintains personnel, equipment for combat in the event of wars and to maintain freedom in international waters.

>3. >Date of Establishment

The Indian Coast Guard was created on February 1, 1977, as an interim body, to patrol the coastal areas and prevent smuggling activities. The maritime agency was then formally established the following year as per the Coast Guard Act. The Indian Navy was established on January 26, 1950, as a naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces.

>4.>Size and strength

The Indian Coast Guard has over 20,000 active personnel, around 160 vessels and about 62 aircraft. The Indian Navy, on the other hand, has more than 67,000 active personnel, about 75,000 reserve personnel. It has about 150 ships and submarines, and 62 aircraft. The Navy also has more than 50 ships and submarines under construction.

>5.>Bases of Operation

The Indian Coast Guard has 42 stations along the coastline of the nation, in the North-East, Eastern, Andaman & Nicobar, and Western and North-Western regions. The Indian Navy has three commands, namely, the Western Naval Command, the Southern Naval Command and the Andaman & Nicobar Naval Command with 67 bases, of which 7 are under construction.

