Indian Railways Pilgrim Special Tourist Train for North Darshan Yatra from October 31; Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with an exclusive eight nights/nine days North Darshan Yatra package starting October 31 to November 8. This IRCTC’s exclusive Pilgrim Special tourist train for North Darshan Yatra will start from Rajkot and cover Amritsar, Haridwar, Mathura, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi and Ujjain. The train can be boarded from and de boarded at Rajkot jn, Surendra nagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Kalol, Sabartmati, Anand, Chayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam and Nagda.

The charge for the standard category package, travel by sleeper class, is Rs 8,505 per person, while for the comfort category, travel by 3 AC, it’s Rs 14,175 per person.

Booking for the travel can be done from official website, www.irctctourism.com, and through IRCTC’s tourist facilitation center and regional offices. No fare will be charged for child below 5 years, but those above 5, will be charged as per adult fare.

IRCTC said that the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will be issued for the tourists who avail the Bharat Darshan tours (only the Train fare and Road transfers will be admitted) after completion of the tour.

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN PACKAGE

The package includes, journey by sleeper class and 3AC class, night stay/fresh up at Dharmashalas/halls on multi sharing basis, morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner per day, non AC road transfers and Travel Insurance among others. Entrance fees, pooja, special darshan charges, horse ride and boating charges will also be borne by the tourist.

WHAT’S NOT

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines, entrance fee for monuments and service of tour guide will not be part of the package.

FEW DO’S & DON’T FOR ALL ON BOARD THE PILGRIM SPECIAL TOURIST TRAIN:

1. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App by all, including IRCTC staff, is a must.

2. Tourist should wear face mask and hand gloves and wash hand frequently with soap.

3. Luggage should be disinfected at reception /boarding point.

4. All tourists will have to abide the mandatory health advisories issued by the Central government, States government and local administration which they are visiting.

5.Social distancing to be followed during boarding / de-boarding of train /any other transport, monuments and pilgrim places of visit , group lunches, dinners etc.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK FULL ITINERARY:

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZPSTT10

