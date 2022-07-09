Indians Are The Most Confident Travellers In The World, Says Study

Indians have emerged as the most confident travellers in the world, according to research conducted by one of the world’s biggest digital travel companies Bookings.com. In its APAC Travel Confidence Index, the travel company revealed that Indians are the most eager ones to visit their favourite destinations.

The study focused on how confident a person is about visiting and exploring various places in the world after the COVID-19 pandemic. It also included the overall comfort levels, concerns of consumers, and motivators that nudge them into travelling. India emerged first on the list of countries ranked by travel confidence, followed by Vietnamese and Chinese in the second and third positions, respectively.

“It is exciting to see India emerge at the top of Booking.com’s APAC Travel Confidence Index. The findings highlight Indian traveller’s love for travel and readiness to explore the world once again," said Commercial Director of APAC Booking.com, Ritu Mehrotra as reported by HospeMag.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions and the behavioural changes that kicked in after the pandemic, 86 per cent of Indian travellers intend to travel in the next 12 months. Out of the total number, 70 per cent of Indian travellers accept that their tour may get disrupted due to various restrictions. 78 per cent advocated that leisure is extremely important while keeping overall health and safety in mind. The study factored in 11,000 travellers from 11 countries across the Asia-pacific regions.

When asked about the possible deterrents in their trip, 35 per cent of Indians believed border regulations to be one of the biggest restrictions, whereas 38 per cent and 37 per cent of people chose travel cost and fear of mandatory quarantine as major deterrents. Among the respondents, 89 per cent of Indians were fine with postponing their trips due to COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 87 per cent of Indians polled a positive response towards welcoming tourists and are happy with the country opening their international borders to visitors.

