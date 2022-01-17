Individuals Can Get Re-Infected After Recovery From Covid-19 Infections : ICMR Expert

Fresh Covid-19 cases are being report in large numbers daily across the country. Amid the rising cases infections caused by Omicron variant, there is confusion whether those who have recovered from infections can get re-infected. According experts, those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 infections are not safe and can get infected again.

According to Dr Arun Sharma, Director, ICMR-NIIRNCD (National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-communicable Diseases), Jodhpur, someone already infected with Coronavirus can also catch the infection again. After getting infected the antibodies are created in the individual and these antibodies present in the blood fights the virus only after the infection reaches lungs.

Dr Sharma explains that the individuals get the virus through the mouth or nose and it reaches the throat where it stays for several days while showing mild symptoms. The condition can continue for several days. This also happens in mild or asymptomatic cases and possibly may not reach the lungs. So, the immunity present in the blood does not fight against the infection till the individual gets serious infection or the lungs are affected. Therefore, even after creation of antibodies an individual can get infected again.

Dr. Sharma believes that vaccine and anti-bodies in the human body have been a weapon against Coronavirus. It has helped in reducing the severity of the infection but still there is a possibility of a person getting infected of the virus again.

Wearing a mask has been a saviour but use of sanitiser, maintaining social distancing and proper nutritional food have also been helpful in preventing the Covid-19 infection, suggests Dr Sharma.

