Scotch holds a revered position among whisky enthusiasts across the globe, viewed as a symbol of sophistication and refinement. Produced in Scotland, Scotch whiskies are renowned for their exceptional quality and have become some of the most sought-after spirits. The finest Scotch brands showcase the distinctive regional flavors and environmental influences that make Scotland unique, delivering a truly elevated drinking experience.

With International Scotch Day just passed on February 8th, we’d like to share some of our favorite under-the-radar Scotch whiskies for you to discover and savor. Join us on a journey into the intricate world of Scotch, where every dram is a masterpiece waiting to be uncovered.

Floral and woody flavour

Whisky enthusiasts will undoubtedly be familiar with the smooth taste of DEWAR’S Scotch. The Scottish whisky maker’s latest innovation is the DEWAR’S Japanese Smooth Scotch Whisky. An exciting amalgamation of the Japanese and Scottish whisky-making cultures of Scotland and Japan, this Scotch whiskey finishes its two-part maturation process in traditional Mizunara Oak casks sourced from Japan. The process lets the whisky imbibe the floral and woody flavors from the Mizunara oak, layered with notes of heather and honey. Needless to say, its complexity of flavour and rich finish makes it an indulgent experience to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or to top off a Japanese style highball cocktail.

Designed for the Indian Palate

A Scotch inspired by a 16th century war legend between the English and Spanish navies, Glenmorangie’s The Tayne is a standout in many ways in the world of whisky. Created with clear Spanish influences, the Tayne chooses an unusual finish of amontillado sherry casks for its final maturation. The influence of the sherry is instantly evident in the bouquet, accompanied by aromas of rose petals, chestnuts, sweet toffee, Muscovado sugar, and tropical fruits. It features a sweet flavor with light bitterness and an aftertaste of spice, giving the Scotch plenty of volume and making it a memorable drink, especially for the Indian palate.

Light and creamy undertone

Popular among new age whisky drinkers, the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky is a blended malt Scotch whisky that combines three unique single malt spirits to create a unique taste. Each of the component, single malts are brewed in former bourbon casks, and then further vetted together after blending. The resulting Scotch is known for its light and creamy undertone, with vanilla notes and a signature richness. It is one of the most modern styled Scotch whiskies out there, with its light body making it ideal for cocktails like a classic whisky sour – while remaining just as enjoyable neat or on the rocks!

A touch of brine and dry barley

Founded in 1830, Talisker is one of the oldest Scotch whiskies to come from the Isle of Skye. This award winning single malt Scotch is matured for 10 years in American Oak barrels, and known for having a powerful pepper-induced and smoky aroma. The spirit brings a touch of brine and dry barley to the palate, leaving a memorably marine aftertaste that is delicately balanced by hints of orchard fruit. Tingling with truly unique flavors, it is a taste that is sure to stay with you right from the first sip!

