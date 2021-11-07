Infant Protection Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and Infant Mortality in India

November 7 is celebrated as Infant Protection Day every year. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the safety of new-born and to safeguard their lives by providing suitable care for infants. It should be made clear that babies confront several challenges owing to a lack of sufficient protection and care.

According to a World Health Organization data, 2.4 million babies died in their first month of birth in 2019. Every day, over 7,000 children die, accounting for 47 percent of all child mortality (under the age of 5 years), with one-third of deaths occurring on the day of delivery and roughly three-quarters occurring within the first week of life.

Goal of the Day

While announcing about this unique day on November 7 , the fundamental intent was to make people aware about the necessity of safety we need to undertake for care of the new babies. However, due to a lack of care and safety after delivery, kids face a slew of challenges that endanger their lives.

Infant mortality in India

Infant mortality in India is greater than in other nations due to lack of health care. According to the Child Mortality Report by the United Nations, there were 721,000 infant deaths reported in India in 2018, which equates to an average of 1,975 deaths per day.

By implementing this day, the government has declared an effective approach to prevent infant mortality. Infant mortality has not decreased as projected due to a lack of essential health care, lack of knowledge, and the growing population load. Infants are the citizens of tomorrow, and they must be protected since they are the world’s future. The Indian government has launched a number of initiatives to help new-borns.

It is critical to safeguard new-borns in order to ensure a peaceful tomorrow and to help the world become a better place. Children are not anybody’s possession; they are neither their families’ nor society’s, but they are undeniably our shared responsibility.

Theme for this year’s Infant Protection Day is “Protecting, promoting, and developing infants".

