Infant Protection Day 2022: History, Significance and Tips to Keep Baby Safe

INFANT PROTECTION DAY 2022: November 7 is the date when Infant Protection Day is celebrated yearly with the sole purpose of raising awareness about the safety of newborn lives and giving them proper care. The day is marked to talk about the protection and development of infants at the most crucial and vulnerable time of their lives.

An infant’s development is crucial in the first three months after birth, as their hearing, vision, motor movement, and communication improve at this stage only. They also start bonding with their parents at this time. According to a report by the World Health Organization, in 2019 over 2.4 million infants died in their first month of life. Every day more than 7000 children die, putting child mortality of those aged 5 and under at 47 percent.

That’s why giving them the adequate care they need at such a delicate stage becomes essential. Let’s understand the significance and history of Infant Protection Day.

Advertisement

Infant Protection Day: Significance

Infant Protection Day is a special day where the fundamental intent is to raise awareness among the people about the safety and care required by infants. Children face severe challenges and danger throughout their lives because of a lack of care and safety after delivery. Infant Protection Day attempts to protect those who need our protection the most.

Infant Mortality in India

Infant mortality is much higher in India than in other nations because of the poor healthcare system and facilities. A Child Mortality report by the United Nations observed 721,000 infant deaths in India in 2018.

Advertisement

But, with Infant Protection Day, we can take a chance to implement practical approaches to deal with such high infant mortality. After all, these children are the future of our nations, and they need our protection to make a bright and shining future.

Safeguarding the lives of newborns is very important if you want a peaceful tomorrow. This year, stabilising a proper foundation of adequate development and care is the key goal.

Tips To Keep Your Baby Safe

As a parent, these are a few things you can follow to keep your baby safe at home:

Use a firm and flat sleep surface for your baby. Put your hands on the back of the baby’s head or neck for all their daily naps. Don’t let your baby get overheated by anything. Never share a bed with your baby; instead, share a room with them so you both can get enough space to sleep. Do not keep soft objects and loose bedding near your baby’s sleeping place.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here