Infertility in Couples: Causes and Treatments

Infertility disrupts the flow of a relationship for those who are seeking to expand their family. Infertility is a condition that is widely prevalent and has affected millions of people across the globe. Both male and female can fall short of contributing to the conception of an offspring.

Infertility in Males

There are various reasons for a man to be the one lacking the ability to conceive. The sperm can get less efficient over time or due to other factors and not perform well when it interacts with the egg.

Advertisement

Infertility in men can persist due to low sperm count, low sperm mobility, or deformities in the shape of the sperm, making it difficult to fertilise the egg. Multiple factors can be responsible for the stunted efficiency of the sperm.

Infertility in Females

Infertility in females can be caused due to dysfunctionality in the ovulation process, among other various disorders pertaining to the ovaries. There are multiple factors that can hinder the ability of females to conceive successfully. These factors can include age, lifestyle, obesity, stress, diet, STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections), etc.

Treatment

Males

For males, the treatment depends on the cause of the problem. Male fertility can have multiple forms of treatment such as lifestyle changes or medication. In addition, sperm can be made to interact with the egg using the retrograde ejaculation technique.

Females

Advertisement

For treatment of infertility in females, prescribed drugs to regulate or induce ovulation can com in handy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.