Inside Nora Fatehi's Grand Birthday Celebration In Dubai

Nora Fatehi celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, February 6, in Dubai. The actress shared inside glimpses from her birthday celebration on Instagram. The diva dined with her friends, partied on the yacht, walked the red carpet, and more. The first post features Nora Fatehi in a mint green backless maxi dress, dancing with her friends and taking part in a fun photoshoot.

The satin slip dress features a cowl neckline, strappy sleeves, a thigh-high slit, a plunging back with pleated details at the bottom, a figure-flattering silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem length. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a statement ring. For the glam, she went for blood-red nail polish, sleek eyeliner, mauve lipstick, well-done brows, nude eye shadow, dewy skin, and side-parted open wavy hair. Take a look at the post:

In another post, Nora Fatehi is seen on a yacht with her friends, celebrating her birthday. She captioned the post, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me," with a hashtag birthday behaviour. The post shows the actress having fun with her friends and breaking into belly dance as they cheer her on, followed by a silly dance with her girl gang.

For the yacht look, the diva donned a floral co-ord set that consisted of a sweetheart neckline and thick strap sleeves along with a skirt that had pleats and a flowy silhouette. The floral pattern in yellow, white, pink, black, red, and blue hues gave the outfit a spring feel. Nora accessorised the look with strappy yellow high heels, broad-tinted sunglasses, and a pink mini-shoulder bag. Nora opted for a side-parted open hairdo, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, nude pink lipstick and highlighter.

For the dinner date with her friends, Nora wore a printed shirt with long sleeves and a loose fit. She accessorised it with coordinating straight-fit leggings, embellished pointy high heels, a tiny black shoulder bag, hoops, and rings. She completed her look with a one-sided hairdo, mauve lips, and dewy makeup. She captioned the post as, “Birthday Behaviour".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in 100% alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh, and John Abraham. The project is being helmed by Sajid Khan and bankrolled by T-series Films and GBA Media.

