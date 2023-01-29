We know of Sunny Leone as an ultimate fashionista, but many also know of her as a fitness enthusiast. When Sunny Leone isn’t giving us major fashion goals, she provides us with some much-needed fitness inspiration.

The actress shared her fitness mantra with her fans in a LinkedIn post. She tells her followers why she thinks fitness is important and why it is worth our time to invest in it. The actress posted a long post discussing her fitness routine. “Maintaining a disciplined workout and diet routine is very important to me. On any given day, when I am not shooting, you will find me spending 45 to 90 minutes at the gym," Sunny wrote. Her dedication is clearly evident when she add thatt she does not miss out on her workout even when she is travelling. " I use some apps to guide me through it as well."

However, Sunny Leone believes that only working out is not enough. “Along with intense workout sessions, I am very careful about what I eat as well. I usually have some breakfast before I hit the gym in the morning," she adds. It gives her the required energy for her daily workout and lifting weights. She reveals that “fruits and vegetables in salad form are a big part of my diet and health regime too."

The actress adds that taking care of health is important and everyone should take out at least one hour of their day to focus on it. She suggests that taking care of our health will make us feel good about ourselves. And there will be apparent behaviour changes that can be seen in individuals. “It shows in your body language, and you will have a lot of energy throughout the day, “Sunny added.

Sunny Leone began her career in India with the Season 5 of the reality show Bigg Boss. She has acted in a number of movies, including One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, and Hate Story 2. The actress is presently awaiting the result of her next project The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

