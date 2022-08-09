Instant Cocktails Drinks To Add Flavor to Your Party

Are you planning to host a party for your friends? Make your bash a memorable one by serving your guests some flavoured cocktails. Cocktails are alcoholic beverages, mostly a combination of spirits and fruit juices or flavouring syrups. There are six basic cocktails that are served, commonly known as old fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whiskey highball, and flip. The alcohol base that is frequently used to make these drinks are vodka, gin, whiskey, tequila, rum, and brandy. Additionally, there are many different recipes to make a cocktail.

If you want to introduce some exotic cocktails to elevate your party, then follow these recipes mentioned below.

Try these easy four cocktail recipes for your house party:

Classic margarita:

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces tequila

1 ounce Cointreau or Triple Sec

¾ ounce lime juice

Salt as required.

Method:

First and foremost, you have to rim the glass with salt.

Shake the tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice together

Pour the drink into the glass and add a sliced lemon cut on the edge

Raspberry beer:

Ingredients:

90 mL puree raspberry

Sweet and sour sauce (20 gm)

Salt as required.

15 ml vodka

Beer (120 mL)

Mint leaves as required.

Crush ice cubes as required

Method:

Rim the salt on the glass.

Add the raspberry puree, vodka, beer, and sweet and sour sauce to a pitcher and mix well.

Add the crushed ice cubes and mix them again.

Pour the cocktail into the glass and serve

Moscow Mule:

Ingredients:

Mint

Ginger beer

Lime juice

Crush ice cubes as required

Method:

Pour the ginger beer and lime juice into a mug.

Add crushed ice cubes.

Add the mint on top and your drink is ready to be served

A Cosmopolitan cocktail

Ingredients:

Lime juice

Gin

Simple syrup

Crushed ice as required

Method:

Add all the ingredients, lime juice, gin, simple syrup, and crushed ice in a cocktail shaker.

Shake the cocktail shaker

Pour it into the glass

Add a sliced lemon if desired

