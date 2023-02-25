Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with full enthusiasm all across the country. During this festival time, we prepare delectable cuisines and sweet dishes for our dear ones. We all eagerly wait to have a bite of mawa gujiyas, gulab jamuns, meethi mathris, namkeens, sevs and many more delicious sweets. But it becomes difficult when indigestion or stomach gas problem starts, after eating these fried foods. To avoid these stomach-related problems such as gas and acidity, drinking a healthy herbal drink can be just the solution we are looking for. These Ayurvedic herbal drinks are quick and easy to make and consuming it does not have any side effects either. You can also prepare it in advance on the day of Holi and serve it when needed.

Ingredients to make herbal drink

2 - glasses of water

10 - curry leaves

3 - carom (ajwain) leaves

1 - teaspoon dry coriander

1 - teaspoon cumin seeds

1 - cardamom

1-inch grated ginger

Method of making the herbal drink

- Take a large vessel and add 2 cups of water and put it on medium flame on the gas.

- Now, add all the ingredients like curry leaves, carom leaves, dry coriander, cumin seeds, cardamom, and grated ginger in water.

- When the water starts boiling, low the flame and cover the vessel.

- Switch off the gas after 5 minutes and leave it like this for a few minutes.

- Then filter the water with a help of a sieve.

- If you want, you can add black salt, lemon or honey to enhance the taste. Your healthy drink is ready.

According to the Healthline news, Ayurvedic expert Dr Deeksha Bhavsar Savaliya says that the consumption of spicy food is the main reason for acidity and gas problems. If digestive problems are not treated on time, one may face severe health problems. Hence, these Ayurvedic herbs can easily reduce stomach-related problems such as gas, acidity, and inflammation.

Other benefits

Even if you are suffering from obesity, thyroid, migraine, hormonal imbalance, PCOS, or Gut health problems, you can consume Ayurvedic drinks regularly.

