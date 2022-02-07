Instructor Savita Yadav Suggests Easy Yoga Poses That you Can do Even in Bed

Yoga benefits a human both physically and emotionally. And, whether you’re suffering from an illness, recuperating from surgery, or dealing with a chronic disease, yoga should be an important component of your therapy and may even expedite your recovery.

A yoga professional can work with patients to create tailored regimens that complement their surgical and medical treatments.

On News18 Live, Yoga Instructor Savita Yadav demonstrated a few Yoga asanas that anyone may practice while lying in bed.

>Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is derived from the words bhujanga, which means cobra or snake, and asana, which means stance. Bhujangasana is sometimes referred to as Cobra Stretch. Suryanamaskar and Padma Sadhana both incorporate this position. It is performed by lying on the belly on the yoga mat and folding the back. In this position, the head is lifted like a snake’s hood. This asana aids in the strengthening of the complete shoulders and back. It also helps to improve middle back flexibility.

>Shashakasan

This asana is broken down into two parts: Shashanka, which means moon, and asana, which means posture. Practicing this asana brings serenity and tranquillity to the mind. While performing this asana, the contour of the body resembles that of a rabbit, hence this is also called the Hare Pose.

Shashankasana is a basic position that strengthens and stretches the back, waist, arms, and neck. Its consistent practice can help to lessen anger, fickleness, and stress.

>Marjariasana

Marjariasana is also known as the cat position, in which marjari signifies cat. This yoga pose is based on the cat stretch, and it provides your body with ever-feline flexibility. The spine is pulled similarly to that of a cat while performing this asana, thus the name.

Because it stimulates the reproductive organs, this asana can help relieve menstruation cramps. Regular practice of this asana maintains the body’s posture and helps in strengthening the joints and muscles.

